Twist in double stabbing deaths

DETECTIVES investigating how two men ended up dying from stab wounds in Alva, a sleepy beach village in north Queensland, have said the deaths could've been a result of self-defence.

Just after midnight on Monday, 29-year-old Candice Locke ran to a house on Topton St in Alva, nursing a dislocated shoulder and begging for help.

Inside that house was Dean Webber, a 19-year-old local who lives there with family.

Police allege the teenager helped Ms Locke, who had been hurt in an earlier incident.

A short time later, a group of men arrived at the house.

Police allege Dean Webber helped Candice Locke when she came to his door.

A brawl broke out, ending with Alva local Corey Christensen, 37, and his friend Tom Davy, 27, dying in the street from critical stab wounds.

Police and paramedics attended the scene just after midnight, desperately trying to resuscitate the two men but they were unable to be saved.

Mr Webber helped police with inquiries until yesterday morning and was released without charge.

Speaking to reporters, Detective Inspector Chris Lawson described the investigation as "complex" and said officers weren't ruling out self-defence.

"It is extremely complex, we're dealing with a number of legal issues and we're also dealing with a number of people … just to confirm what occurred prior to the incident," Insp Lawson said.

"(Self defence) is one of the options that we are looking at and trying to establish and work around as an investigative team."

Candice Locke knocked on Mr Webber’s door asking for help.

Ms Locke was taken to Townsville Hospital with a dislocated shoulder. A spokesman for the hospital confirmed Ms Locke is in a stable condition and police are hoping to chat to the 29-year-old Queensland woman for a second time once she has recovered properly.

It is understood Mr Webber did not know any of the three people before the incident however Ms Locke did know one of the men who died.

Investigations are ongoing and a report is being prepared for the coroner but Insp Lawson said detectives have built a clear picture around what they believe occurred.

"We do have a picture of what has occurred but the way it has occurred is still under investigation and we're still utilising witnesses to make sure it's accurate," he said.

Police are still working to establish if there was "any criminal responsibility" related to the two stabbings or if they'll go down the self-defence path.

Mr Webber, who recently graduated from nearby Ayr State High School, spent a night in police custody while he helped detectives with their investigation.

"At this point I don't wish to put myself in his shoes," Insp Lawson said last night.

"Obviously it's a hard situation for all involved. We're talking about a situation where two people have lost their lives prematurely."

Insp Lawson said the people of Alva Beach, a community of less than 300 people, had been helping police with their inquiries.

"The community isn't in danger and the Alva Beach community continues to be the focus of Queensland Police.

"They're a tight knit community."

The double stabbing rocked the small Queensland town, which usually swells with tourists in summer.

Locals have recounted seeing body bags on the road.

"When you wake up and your daughter asks 'is that a body bag on the side of the road' … I feel bloody terrible mate," local Brett Ward told AAP.

"We live in a nice quiet area and when something like this happens it's just f***ing disgusting."

Police set up a crime scene to investigate the double stabbing. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Mr Christensen and Mr Webber both lived in the Alva Beach area and Mr Davy was visiting from NSW however police say they are still investigating why Ms Locke was in the tiny Queensland town.

Addressing the media on Monday, Insp Lawson said the scene was "harrowing".

"It was a horrific scene, to arrive there and find two people. We're talking about the dead of night where it's totally dark and people with those sort of injuries in the middle of the street will obviously affect those people who had to go there and assist," he said.

"It's harrowing … There was blood there and the efforts they went to provide first aid to these people was fantastic."

Mr Christensen was a dad to three young boys and social media pictures showed the Queenslander was married two years ago.