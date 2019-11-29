Complex challenges of turtle centre build revealed

THE complexity behind the Mon Repos Turtle Centre redevelopment has been revealed by Murchie Constructions.

In a submission to the inquiry into the redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, managing director of Murchie Constructions, Andrew Murchie highlighted the hundreds of RFI’s they submitted to the Superintendent to clarify questions, which he said, “indicated that there may have been serious issues with the project documentation”.

“311 formal requests for information (RFIs) were submitted with some RFI’s containing one question, while others contained up to 53 questions,” Mr Murchie said.

Mr Murchie said the high number of RFIs meant a high number of drawing revisions.

“The floor plan was revised 23 times during construction.”

“All in all, there were 717 new or amended drawings issued during the course of the project …”

The inquiry is aimed at increasing transparency of governmental projects.

In the submission, Mr Murchie also highlighted the benefits of the build, specifically regarding the jobs created.

He said over the construction period 325 workers were inducted into the site, 15 out of 22 subcontractors were local to the region and 22 apprentices worked on the project.

“The construction of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre offered an extensive boost to the local economy as a result of the high involvement of local subcontractors and suppliers,” he said.

In a document supplied to the NewsMail by the Department of Environment and Science (DES) it said delays to major projects were a common occurrence.

“It is usual for a project of such a scale to expect some variations to design and constructed features through the construction and final fit-out process,” DES said.

“This was anticipated and allowed for in project contingencies.”

The centre officially opened earlier this month.