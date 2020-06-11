Completion date for Burnett bridge repainting revealed

NEW PAINT JOB: Nathan Brooks uses a thickness test gauge during the repainting of the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

NEW PAINT JOB: Nathan Brooks uses a thickness test gauge during the repainting of the Burnett Traffic Bridge. Mike Knott

AFTER 18 years of hard work, major works to improve the Burnett Traffic Bridge are expected to be completed next year.

But it won't be the end of maintenance on the 120-year-old Bundaberg icon.

"We are committed to preserving the heritage-listed Burnett Traffic Bridge, built in 1900, and are continuing works on this important part of Bundaberg's history," a spokesperson for Transport and Main Roads said.

"Maintenance and rehabilitation works began in 2002.

Burnett Traffic Bridge and boat ramp. Mike Knott BUN140518BRIDGE1

"They include structural repairs, blasting works to remove old lead-based paint and corrosion, and applying a new paint protection system to protect the steel structure within the aggressive saltwater environment."

Maintaining the beautiful bridge is an ongoing mission.

"The bridge's age and size means the maintenance program is significant and ongoing," the spokesperson said.

"The current round of painting began in 2002 and is expected to be completed in early 2021.

The Burnett Traffic Bridge, Bundaberg. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

"However, works will continue beyond this date as we consistently monitor the bridge, review the condition of painted sections, and schedule additional rehabilitation works as required."

With an average of 16,800 vehicles using the bridge each day, the repairs will keep the bridge going into the future.

"These works will ensure the bridge continues to provide a vital road link to support local traffic demand, as befits an excellent example of bridge building," the spokesperson said.