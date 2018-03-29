'Completely selfish' pregnant mum busted using drugs

A Rockhampton mum has been warned to stop using drugs. FILE PHOTO

A Rockhampton mum has been warned to stop using drugs. FILE PHOTO John Gass

A PREGNANT Rockhampton mother has been warned by police and a magistrate to stop her continuous drug use.

Kellie Marie Judd stood before magistrate Jeff Clarke at Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert told the court Judd was in a vehicle travelling on Kerrigan St, Frenchville, in March when it was intercepted by police at 1am.

Police called for assistance for a female officer to come and search Judd, on which they found a clip-seal bag containing a crystal substance in a green phone case, later identified as about 1g of ice.

Mr Studdert said she told police she was due to give birth to her second child in two months.

He said police spoke to Judd about stopping her drug use for the health of her baby, to which she replied "she would think about it".

The 23-year-old woman also has a three-year-old child.

Mr Clarke told Judd her actions were unacceptable.

"You are the mother of one child and quite incredibly using drugs at the time while you are heavily pregnant with another child," he said.

"That is completely selfish behaviour."

Mr Clarke sentenced Judd to a good behaviour bond of six months with a $400 recognisance.

He also ordered Judd to attend a drug diversion program.