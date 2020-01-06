Menu
Blue Green Algae Blooms at Agnes Water in November. Picture: Christine Taylor.
‘Completely decomposed’: Waterway free of algae bloom

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A BLUE green algae bloom that plagued Agnes Creek from November has completely decomposed.

The bloom was caused by the bacteria Trichodesmium brought onshore by wind and tides and trapped in the waterway.

Natural decomposition of the bloom resulted in a stench at the creek and reduced water quality, causing a nuisance for residents and visitors.

Gladstone Regional Council acting mayor Rick Hansen said samples taken on December 12 and 19 did not detect any blue green algae in the creek and confirmed the bloom had decomposed.

In works to eliminate the bloom, the council removed a thick layer of algae scum from the creek on November 11.

From November 29, the council used intermittent aeration of the water to accelerate decomposition and maintain oxygen levels.

“Agnes Creek remains visibly turbid and decomposition of other natural occurring organic material may continue to produce a minor odour,” Cr Hansen said.

