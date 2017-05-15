Complaint sees surgeon's fees plummet

PRICED OUT: Louise Peters is frustrated at the exorbitant fees charged by surgeons and is considering dumping her private health cover.

HOW much is one month worth to you?

For Louise Peters it's $3300.

After going public last month with her concerns about surgeons overcharging patients, Mrs Peters had a win.

Initially quoted more than $4000 for a routine shoulder operation by a surgeon in Brisbane, he has decided to review his fee and charge Mrs Peters just $800.

The anesthetist has also reduced his fee, although not quite as drastically, from $660 to $500.

All up, the operation is costing Mrs Peters $1316, which she says is still a fair whack considering she and her husband have top private cover.

"I don't know how retired people do it,” she said.

"I hear day in and day out of people going through the public system and getting it all done for free, so I am still a little irritated.”

From April 1, private health insurance premiums rose 4.84% and Mrs Peters said she was at a loss as to what her $6000 a year was actually paying for.

She said surgeons had become "out of touch” with everyday working Australians and the government needed to step in as regulator.

"The surgeons have to be reined in. It isn't about patient care any more, it's about money,” Mrs Peters said in April.