Competition heads international for Bundaberg dancer

TALENTED DANCER: Coco Suosaari is jetsetting off to Thailand after taking home another dance title.

TALENTED DANCER: Coco Suosaari is jetsetting off to Thailand after taking home another dance title.

BUNDABERG dance champion, Coco Suosaari is about to take off to Thailand for another international competition.

Earlier this month Coco competed in the Evolution National Finals on the Gold Coast taking home the Evoelite title for the 12 to 13 age division, three national titles and a number of other awards.

“Winning Evoelite was really exciting and a huge accomplishment. It was also a beautiful dance,” Coco said.

The big win will see her fly to the Sydney Dance Festival in March with flights and accommodation already paid for.

TALENTED DANCER: Coco Suosaari is jetsetting off to Thailand after taking home another dance title.

Coco will head to Thailand after also winning the highest points in the Australian Teachers of Dance International Dance Awards.

She said she really enjoyed the competition and was excited to travel to Thailand for the first time.

“It was such a friendly competition, everyone’s so welcoming and I met so many friends who were dancers that came over from Thailand and Singapore to compete, so it will be good to see them again in Thailand,” she said.

“I have previously travelled to America and Singapore to dance so I have been very lucky.

“It is such a good experience.”

Performing on stage has been Coco’s destiny and she said it was always an amazing experience.

“From a very young age it has always been something I wanted to do, it was always an enjoyment for me,” she said.

“It’s the best feeling performing, I get a little nervous sometimes, but it’s a really good feeling. I love it.”

TALENTED DANCER: Coco Suosaari is jetsetting off to Thailand after taking home another dance title.

Coco’s mum, Leela Suosaari said she was always astounded by Coco’s dedication to her craft.

“It’s a lot of sacrifice and commitment but she keeps on proving herself with winning and she does send herself around the world with it,” Ms Suosaari said.

“There are not too many kids who will get up in the morning and exercise and practice.

“She is self-motivated, driven and hardworking, but I think it helps when you love it.”

Dancing 20 hours a week at Bundaberg Dance Academy along with drama lessons, singing lessons and school classes was a heavy workload but Ms Suosaari said Coco has always taken it in her stride.

“The drama lessons are really beneficial,” she said.

“Coco really catches the judges’ eyes because she can express emotion and make the audience feel something, and that’s a big thing.

“Each year she applies for Shalom’s high performance program for high achieving athletes and they have been amazing.

“It means she is able to stay in normal schooling and be with her family. It has been such an amazing program.”