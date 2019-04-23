Menu
SIGN DISPUTE: This wall sign and the window advertising (lower left) is deemed by Noosa Council as just not on.
Business

Company under fire for visual clutter in sign of discontent

by Peter Gardiner
23rd Apr 2019 9:40 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
NOOSA'S ongoing battle to claw back non-complying advertising signage is looking to redress more industrial estate clutter.

Local councillors at Thursday's ordinary meeting should vote to accept planning staff advice to refuse a Rene St business allegedly in breach of planning regulations.

The business in Noosa Metro Innovation Park at Noosaville as the application is for sign in excess of the 4sqm limit and detracts from the natural and built environment.

"The proposed advertising devices is not designed and integrated into the built form so as to minimise visual clutter," a report before council said.

"The proposed advertising device exceeds the legitimate need to provide directions and business identification in a manner that is consistent with achieving the codes overall outcomes.

There is also another window sign which council staff want to be made compliant with the signage requirements.

Reece Australia have put in an approval application for the existing wall sign after a council compliance check undertaken last November 2018.

In March this year an applicant's representative was advised for a second time that council's planners would likely recommend the application be refused based on conflicts with the Noosa Plan.

"Regardless of this advice, the applicant's representative advised that they wished to proceed to a final decision to be made by council," the report said.

"While the existing unlawful window sign does not form part of this application it is recommended that council's compliance officers advise the applicant to make the window sign compliant, remove it or lodge a development application seeking approval."

