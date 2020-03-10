Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Company creates 'reusable' toilet paper

10th Mar 2020 7:33 AM

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

As panic buying Aussies continue to strip supermarkets of toilet paper, one business has come up with an unusual solution.

"Reusable/washable toilet non-paper" is being sold by Aussie online business Handmade Australian Textiles.

The stacks of washable toilet paper come in a range of different fabrics and can be fitted with press studs so they can be used like a regular toilet roll.

 

"Let me guess, you desperately needed toilet paper so you ducked to the shops only to find the entire town has started panic buying and stocked up their own personal toilet paper supply to last them the next year, leaving none for people like yourself that actually need some," the business wrote in a Facebook post.

"Just to get you by (you could ration your normal paper and just use this just for the number ones, leaving your precious toilet paper for the number twos) or you could save a bunch of money on toilet paper by using this all the time! Think of all the things you've been wanting to buy!"

The business said their toilet paper solution comes with 20 squares of washable toilet fabric with a terry towel backing, which you can choose to upgrade to microfibre - if that's more to your liking.

"Each square has a plastic press stud at each end making it easy to use and easy to roll back up after each wash."

"If you're someone panic buying toilet paper you could panic buy this instead! It takes up much less room and you can reuse it!"

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks panic buying reusable toilet paper toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four US engineers testify in today’s hearing into Paradise

        premium_icon Four US engineers testify in today’s hearing into Paradise

        News Dr Paul Rizzo will be among the dam experts who will testify in the Paradise Dam inquiry today.

        Bundy chosen as next location for fitness enterprise

        premium_icon Bundy chosen as next location for fitness enterprise

        News Fitness studios are taking the world by storm and the next franchise to hit...

        Snake bite suspected as paramedics treat patient

        premium_icon Snake bite suspected as paramedics treat patient

        News Woman taken to hospital

        • 10th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
        MP’s office says Joyce not involved in Campion landing job

        premium_icon MP’s office says Joyce not involved in Campion landing job

        News “Mr Joyce did not make any request of Mr O’Brien..."