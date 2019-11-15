Company charged over death of apprentice electrician

Derick Suratin died after he was electrocuted while working at the Tennant Creek Fire Station. Picture: Facebook

Derick Suratin died after he was electrocuted while working at the Tennant Creek Fire Station. Picture: Facebook

A TENNANT Creek company has been charged over the death of an apprentice electrician.

NT WorkSafe charged Dexter Barnes Electrical and its director Russell O'Donnell "for failures in the workplace which led to the death" of fourth-year apprentice electrician, Derick Suratin.

In February Mr Suratin and a third-year electrical apprentice were on the roof of the Tennant Creek Fire Station, working unsupervised on a live system.

Mr Suratin was electrocuted when he touched a live wire and was unable to be revived.

NT WorkSafe acting executive director Chris Wicks said the death was an example of the risks faces by inexperienced workers in a workplace.

"These charges are a reminder that employers must ensure that workers are appropriately trained and supervised, and should ensure that all sources of electricity supply to premises are isolated before commencing electrical work," he said.

The category 2 offence for failing to comply with Section 19 duties under the Work Health and Safety (National Uniform Legislation) Act 2011 carries a maximum penalty of $300,000 for an officer, and $1,500,000 for a body corporate.

NT WorkSafe alleges Dexter Barnes Electrical failed to:

• Identify and improve risks to health and safety, did not provide adequate instruction about the work to be undertaken

• Failed to ensure its workers were aware of and complied with its Safety Management System

• Failed to properly train and supervise its workers

NT WorkSafe also alleged Mr O'Donnell failed in his duties by not ensuring Dexter Barnes Electrical was compliant with the Act.

The matter is listed for mention in the Tennant Creek Local Court on December 11.