Company called in to help with Deepwater bushfire review

CLOSE INSPECTION: Amanda Heartsong and Laurie Rayment with Amanda's dog Rhani return to their Deepwater property, where much of the land was burnt out during the bushfires. Mike Knott BUN051218AMA2

AN independent research company has been engaged to undertake an in-depth survey as part of the 2018 Queensland Bushfires Review.

The review, being undertaken by the Inspector-General Emergency Management, will assess the effectiveness of preparedness activity and response to the major bushfires that occurred from late November to early December.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said market research company MCR would conduct a survey across three key fire-affected areas of the State which represent key aspects of the recent bushfires.

The survey areas will cover:

Agnes Water, Baffle Creek and Deepwater.

Eungella, Finch Hatton and Dalrymple Heights

Gracemere (near Rockhampton)

Mr Crawford said the survey was just one of the strategies being used by the Office of the Inspector-General Emergency Management to gather information and comment on the bushfires.

He said the in-depth survey would touch on key facets of the fire including public warnings and information, heatwave, evacuation, mitigation and public risk perception regarding bushfire and heatwave.

"Public safety is at the heart of this review and so it is imperative that significant efforts are undertaken to comprehensively capture views, opinions and perspectives from the recent fire events,” Mr Crawford said.

Inspector-General Emergency Management Iain MacKenzie said review team members from his office had already written directly to a range of key stakeholders seeking submissions.

The Inspector- General said that, while initially these were requested by late January, he is happy to discuss timeframes with these stakeholders should they require a longer timeframe.

Mr MacKenzie said public submissions to the review were welcomed and encourages any member of the public affected by the fires to contribute to the review by the end of February.

Information on how to lodge a public submission is available online at www.igem.qld.gov.au