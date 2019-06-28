Comp back after smashing debut

CRICKET: The T20 Bundaberg Premier League will be back next year after its successful debut season.

The NewsMail can reveal the competition was given the green light for a second season at the annual general meeting last Sunday at Salter Oval.

The first season, sponsored by Aussie Home Loans, was one of the pinnacle events of the summer with hundreds turning up to the games on Friday night.

The four franchises that competed were also well supported by Bundaberg businesses and fans.

BCA president Ian Grills said that would all continue in the 2019-20 season.

"It will remain on Friday night,” he said.

"But we need to sort a few things out with the competition.”

Grills said this included the franchises but at this stage most if not all of them are coming back.

Last year's competition had the Takalvans Taipans, Betta Heat, Parklands Pies and the winners Searle's RV Vikings.

Grills said the discussion with the franchises had been about what should happen to the players that were signed during last season.

All players were allocated to one of the four clubs after an auction before the season start.

"Each franchise wants to keep hold of some of their players or keep the same team,” he said.

"For us we want everyone to go to the open market and retain the auction.”

The rules and format will be discussed over the next few months before the season starts.

The BCA will have another board meeting soon with a date to be arranged by the association.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

OPINION: IT IS fantastic the T20 Bundaberg Premier League competition is coming back for another season.

The concept was embraced by all and it was great to see rivals on the field on Saturdays take to the field as teammates on Fridays. The support from the franchises and mascots was brilliant.

Long may it continue for years to come.

Here are the five things I would like for next season.

1. Expand the competition

THERE are four teams in the competition, but I believe there is room to add one more.

Ideally, this competition could have up to eight teams in the future but slow and steady wins the race.

Including another team would not impact the length of the season too much and you could comfortably find the extra players to field the side.

Players from other Wide Bay regions could fill the void.

The increased team could also put more money back into the Bundaberg Cricket Association with another business coming on board.

2. Allow teams to keep some players

FRANCHISES should be rewarded for picking the right players in season one that helped the team to success.

But it is also important to embrace that the competition needs an auction and for players to move clubs so all four teams are different.

I think allowing franchises to keep three players is fair and allowing the rest to go to auction, which leads to my next point.

3. Keep the auction

IT WAS one of the highlights of last year and it needs to stay, which it will.

Hopefully this season it can be live streamed online so people can see how clubs go about signing players.

The only rule I would have is that players who played for one club in 2018-19 can't be resigned to the same club this season unless no other teams want to bid on the player.

Variety between sides will be awesome.

4. Sign a junior to each franchise

SOME clubs did it last year and I hope all do this year.

Each club, in my opinion, should sign a junior playing in under-16s during next season's competition.

It provides the junior with valuable experience of playing with adults in an environment that is competitive but friendly.

It's the perfect way to prepare our next best talent for adult competition.

5. Double points for one game

TO ADD some quirkiness to the tournament, I'd like to see teams have the chance to make a game worth double points sometime during the season.

It puts more pressure on teams to get it right with the one game they choose.

It also means all teams could be in contention for the grand final if it is close at the end. It might add spice to the competition.