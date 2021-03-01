Community’s heartbreak at loss of Busy Bee’s Kent Wong

He was always a friendly and familiar face at one of Bundaberg's most well-known establishments.

The community is in mourning following the announcement that Kent Wong, one half of the couple running the Busy Bee fish and chip shop in the city, has passed away as he was going into retirement.

A post on the Busy Bee Fish Bar Facebook page made the heartbreaking announcement yesterday.

"To all of the Busy Bee Fish Bar customers and devoted fans, it's with great regret that I must inform you that Kent Wong, owner of Busy Bee Fish Bar, passed away yesterday (Saturday)".

"Mr Wong had worked hard for the last 52 years at 39 Targo St in Bundaberg.

BUSY BEE FISH BAR: Andrew Wong with father Kent Wong of Busy Bee Fish Bar on Targo St.

"Due to overwhelming health problems he has left us, but Lin Wong and Andrew Wong are fine."

The post also said new owners had been found for the popular takeaway shop after the Wongs announced retirement plans in 2019.

"A new couple have been found who will take over the Busy Bee Fish Bar," it read.

"Stay tuned as we will announce the opening date of the new owners."

The NewsMail has run numerous stories on the family's iconic local business through the years.

TOP FISH AND CHIPS: Kent Wong cooked up a storm in Bundaberg for more than five decades.

In 2015, Mr Wong, then 72, explained the special relationship he had with his customer base.

"We always meet such friendly people. It is what makes work enjoyable," he said.

"We are always working hard and we get a lot of good customers that come through here. People come from Maryborough, Gladstone, Gympie and Brisbane."

If you have a tribute to Mr Wong, email crystal-rose.jones@news.com.au