'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

BUNDABERG Regional Council is set to open up shop in the heart of Bargara following the finalisation of a lease agreement for a property on See St.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the convenient central office would improve face-to-face access to council information and services for Bargara district residents, who currently have to drive to Hughes Rd or Bundaberg.

"We understand it's important to ensure we have an easily accessible location for residents in and surrounding Bargara to interact with council,” Mayor Dempsey said.

"By securing this property we are able to provide a greater level of service from Bargara through our professional customer service team.

"Councillors will also be available from the Bargara office by appointment and other council staff will use the office space as required.”

Divisional representative Cr Greg Barnes said leasing of the See St property, which had been vacant for some time, was a win for the entire community.

"This location will offer greater convenience for many residents, sitting within the beautiful commercial hub of Bargara,” Cr Barnes said.

"Now residents can speak directly with staff and councillors at the same time they do their shopping.

"We hope it will also serve to support surrounding businesses by bringing more people in to the CBD area.”

The Bargara shopfront will be operational from approximately May 2019 to coincide with the move of Council staff from the Hughes Road service centre into the Bundaberg CBD.