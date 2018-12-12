Menu
SURVEY: Councillors passed the motion.
Community will have its say on council

Tahlia Stehbens
12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
A CUSTOMER satisfaction survey of Bundaberg Regional Council will be held before July following a contested council process at the ordinary meeting yesterday.

Last week Councillor Greg Barnes addressed the need for community feedback and moved a motion for the survey to be conducted by Market Facts Pty Ltd, the same company who managed survey results in 2009, 2010 and 2014.

Cr Barnes said since amalgamation, this was the only term of council that had not conducted a satisfaction survey.

"As it has now been some four years since the last survey was conducted, it would seem appropriate and in the interests of best practice, transparency and accountability, to conduct a similar survey to compare the community's perception of this council's overall performance with those of previous terms,” he said.

However Councillorr Helen Blackburn moved an amendment to Cr Barnes's motion, stating council's budget had already reserved $25,000 for a community survey, and suggested her fellow councillors instruct CEO Steve Johnston to commission an independent review in 2018-19.

After a number of councillors spoke for and against the amendment it was passed eight votes to three, with the amended motion passed unanimously.

An independent survey will now be conducted by the end of the financial year, with the independent company yet to be chosen.

