Community to gather against violence to women

THE community will gather together against violence to women and girls on Wednesday.

The gathering will be part of Zonta’s 16-day Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women and Girls campaign.

The event will happen at the Bundaberg Multiplex from 5.30-6.30pm.

The launch will see a welcome address from Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, a remembrance service, a song, a community walk and historic fig trees in the multiplex grounds will be lit orange.

Covid safety applies and anyone needing a chair is encouraged to bring one along.

Participants should arrive to assemble by 5.15pm.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information, please contact Annette or Heather at zontaclubbundaberg@hotmail.com or look up Zonta Club Bundaberg on Facebook.