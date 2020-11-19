Community to gather against violence to women
THE community will gather together against violence to women and girls on Wednesday.
The gathering will be part of Zonta’s 16-day Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women and Girls campaign.
The event will happen at the Bundaberg Multiplex from 5.30-6.30pm.
The launch will see a welcome address from Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, a remembrance service, a song, a community walk and historic fig trees in the multiplex grounds will be lit orange.
Covid safety applies and anyone needing a chair is encouraged to bring one along.
Participants should arrive to assemble by 5.15pm.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, please contact Annette or Heather at zontaclubbundaberg@hotmail.com or look up Zonta Club Bundaberg on Facebook.