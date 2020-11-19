Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The event will be held at the Bundaberg Multiplex.
The event will be held at the Bundaberg Multiplex.
News

Community to gather against violence to women

Crystal Jones
19th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE community will gather together against violence to women and girls on Wednesday.

The gathering will be part of Zonta’s 16-day Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women and Girls campaign.

The event will happen at the Bundaberg Multiplex from 5.30-6.30pm.

The launch will see a welcome address from Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, a remembrance service, a song, a community walk and historic fig trees in the multiplex grounds will be lit orange.

Covid safety applies and anyone needing a chair is encouraged to bring one along.

Participants should arrive to assemble by 5.15pm.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information, please contact Annette or Heather at zontaclubbundaberg@hotmail.com or look up Zonta Club Bundaberg on Facebook.

zonta club
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State backflips on parent prep ban

        Premium Content State backflips on parent prep ban

        Education Parents will be allowed to enter school grounds on the first day of class next year as long as they follow social distancing and hygiene requirements.

        FOR SALE: How you could own one of Australia's 'big things'

        Premium Content FOR SALE: How you could own one of Australia's 'big things'

        Business The iconic Big Orange tourist attraction, thriving cafe and large family home are...

        INTERACTIVE MAP: Snake bites in Bundy region

        Premium Content INTERACTIVE MAP: Snake bites in Bundy region

        Environment Snakes have been biting across the greater region

        Tradie blows over after brainstorming with a few beers

        Premium Content Tradie blows over after brainstorming with a few beers

        News He told the court dodgy car parts and unreliable drinking buddies were partly to...