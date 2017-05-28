Community support the building block for business winners

AMAZING: Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes' Melissa Steele accepts the Trades Business of the Year gong.

THERE is little more rewarding - or nerve wracking - than being hailed in front of your peers.

On Saturday night that was the reality for Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes which took out the People's Choice at the Business Excellence Awards.

The coveted accolade was awarded on top of Kleidon's win in the Trades Business of the Year category.

"When we got the People's Choice, my legs were like jelly,” sales and building consultant Melissa Steele said.

More than 200 of the region's business and community leaders saw Bundaberg region businesses recognised and rewarded at the awards, held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Winners in 21 categories were announced, with the major award going to Bundaberg Rum.

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was a huge success.

"It was great to see so many businesses represented on the night,” Mr Morgan said.

"We can certainly be proud of our business community and their professionalism, enthusiasm and success. It gives us great confidence in the future of our business community when we recognise the many achievements of so many.”

Keep reading to see the full list of winners.

Melissa Steele described the ceremony as "a really, really awesome night”.

"We weren't expecting to win the category, let alone the People's Choice - it really blew us away,” she said.

"It means a lot to us - to win the trade category... we've been in the industry a long time and it shows all the hard work has paid off.

"The People's Choice award - that's the icing on the cake.

"It's voted by the public and that just shows the support the community has given to us.”

It is the first time Kleidon has won at the awards.

"We've started to try and get more involved and give back to the community and this shows that's working,” Ms Steele said.

The company recently donated materials and labour to build chicken coops for Community Lifestyle Support, which will host chickens for therapy, under a program designed by Summer Farrelly and her mum Cynthia Hart.

"We're going to keep moving forward with that (ethos) and help wherever we can,” Ms Steele said.

"We are very proud of the team we've got.”

She said it was huge to be recognised "amongst not only the people we work alongside but our peers and other businesses”.

"The last two years we've been members of the Chamber of Commerce, which is another step we've tried to take to look at different avenues to network our business to different areas - that's what it's all about,” she said.

"If we help someone with their business it goes both ways - it's a support network.

"To us it's all about creating jobs in the area and it's a good vibe at the moment of people getting behind local businesses.”

Construction is currently underway on Kleidon Homes' second display home in the Bundaberg region at the Bargara Beach Estate. The first is at Belle Eden Estate.

THE WINNERS

. New Business Of The Year - Just Us Realty

. Micro/home Based Business Of The Year - Tailored Cuts Dog Grooming

. Accommodation Business Of The Year - Kelly's Beach Resort

. Professional Business Of The Year - Southern Cross Support Services

. Personal Services Business Of The Year - Vanish Ink

. Health And Wellbeing Business Of The Year - Carinbundi

. Retail Business Of The Year - Church in the Wild

. Tourism New Business Of The Year - Lady Musgrave Experience

. Visitor Attraction Of The Year - Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience

. Recreation, Festival & Events - Beach 365

. Culinary Tourism - Mollydooker's Café and Bar

. Hospitality Business Of The Year - Oodies Cafe

. Industrial & Manufacturing Business Of The Year - Kelly's Campers

. Trades Business Of The Year - Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes

. Community Organisation Of The Year - The Waves Sports Club

. CQUniversity Future Leader Award - Brooke Green

. People's Choice Award - Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes

. Auswide Bank Business Of The Year - Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience

PRESIDENT'S AWARDS:

. Bundaberg Chamber Of Commerce - Tabetha Fogarty from BCAS

. Coral Coast Chamber Of Commerce - Michael and Christine Owens from MoCo Group

. Childers Chamber Of Commerce - Terry and Roxanne Harvey from Isis Hardware