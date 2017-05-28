26°
Community support the building block for business winners

Eliza Goetze
| 28th May 2017 5:43 PM
AMAZING: Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes' Melissa Steele accepts the Trades Business of the Year gong.
AMAZING: Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes' Melissa Steele accepts the Trades Business of the Year gong. Craig Warhurst

THERE is little more rewarding - or nerve wracking - than being hailed in front of your peers.

On Saturday night that was the reality for Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes which took out the People's Choice at the Business Excellence Awards.

The coveted accolade was awarded on top of Kleidon's win in the Trades Business of the Year category.

"When we got the People's Choice, my legs were like jelly,” sales and building consultant Melissa Steele said.

More than 200 of the region's business and community leaders saw Bundaberg region businesses recognised and rewarded at the awards, held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Winners in 21 categories were announced, with the major award going to Bundaberg Rum.

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was a huge success.

"It was great to see so many businesses represented on the night,” Mr Morgan said.

"We can certainly be proud of our business community and their professionalism, enthusiasm and success. It gives us great confidence in the future of our business community when we recognise the many achievements of so many.”

Keep reading to see the full list of winners.

Melissa Steele described the ceremony as "a really, really awesome night”.

"We weren't expecting to win the category, let alone the People's Choice - it really blew us away,” she said.

"It means a lot to us - to win the trade category... we've been in the industry a long time and it shows all the hard work has paid off.

"The People's Choice award - that's the icing on the cake.

"It's voted by the public and that just shows the support the community has given to us.”

It is the first time Kleidon has won at the awards.

"We've started to try and get more involved and give back to the community and this shows that's working,” Ms Steele said.

The company recently donated materials and labour to build chicken coops for Community Lifestyle Support, which will host chickens for therapy, under a program designed by Summer Farrelly and her mum Cynthia Hart.

"We're going to keep moving forward with that (ethos) and help wherever we can,” Ms Steele said.

"We are very proud of the team we've got.”

She said it was huge to be recognised "amongst not only the people we work alongside but our peers and other businesses”.

"The last two years we've been members of the Chamber of Commerce, which is another step we've tried to take to look at different avenues to network our business to different areas - that's what it's all about,” she said.

"If we help someone with their business it goes both ways - it's a support network.

"To us it's all about creating jobs in the area and it's a good vibe at the moment of people getting behind local businesses.”

Construction is currently underway on Kleidon Homes' second display home in the Bundaberg region at the Bargara Beach Estate. The first is at Belle Eden Estate.

THE WINNERS

. New Business Of The Year - Just Us Realty

. Micro/home Based Business Of The Year - Tailored Cuts Dog Grooming

. Accommodation Business Of The Year - Kelly's Beach Resort

. Professional Business Of The Year - Southern Cross Support Services

. Personal Services Business Of The Year - Vanish Ink

. Health And Wellbeing Business Of The Year - Carinbundi

. Retail Business Of The Year - Church in the Wild

. Tourism New Business Of The Year - Lady Musgrave Experience

. Visitor Attraction Of The Year - Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience

. Recreation, Festival & Events - Beach 365

. Culinary Tourism - Mollydooker's Café and Bar

. Hospitality Business Of The Year - Oodies Cafe

. Industrial & Manufacturing Business Of The Year - Kelly's Campers

. Trades Business Of The Year - Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes

. Community Organisation Of The Year - The Waves Sports Club

. CQUniversity Future Leader Award - Brooke Green

. People's Choice Award - Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes

. Auswide Bank Business Of The Year - Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience

PRESIDENT'S AWARDS:

. Bundaberg Chamber Of Commerce - Tabetha Fogarty from BCAS

. Coral Coast Chamber Of Commerce - Michael and Christine Owens from MoCo Group

. Childers Chamber Of Commerce - Terry and Roxanne Harvey from Isis Hardware

Topics:  bundaberg chamber of commerce business excellence awards kleidon masterbuilt homes

Hometown love for Bundy Rum with top Chamber award

Hometown love for Bundy Rum with top Chamber award

BUNDABERG Rum has been recognised at a local level, taking out the major award, the Auswide Bank Business of the Year, for the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience.

Community support the building block for business winners

AMAZING: Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes' Melissa Steele accepts the Trades Business of the Year gong.

"When we got the People's Choice, my legs were like jelly”

Youth jobs crisis gets worse in Bundaberg

TOUGH TIMES: Labor's Leanne Donaldson says youth unemployment is a major issue.

The opposition claims 700 youth jobs were lost in Wide Bay last year

WATCH: 'Stupid' glass-breaking vandal caught on camera

Do you know who it might be?

Local Partners

Bridge that's built to last

Monto-Mt Perry Road bridge works completed last Thursday.

'Good drivers' killing and dying on our roads

ROAD SAFETY: Bundaberg emergency services gathered to make a pledge for Fatality Free Friday.

Don't let a tragedy happen

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

SURFING: Jack Candy makes the most of the increase in swell size.

Life's a beach in Bundaberg

What's on around the pubs and clubs

Bundaberg gig guide this weekend

Justin Standley croons into town for concert

BIG O: Justin Standley

Relay for Life in Bundaberg

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

BEN Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day in a joint announcement.

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

These actors hated their movies and didn’t mind admitting it

Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans in a scene from GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Every year, Hollywood blesses us with plenty of God awful movies.

Miranda Kerr and fiance hang up backyard tent for wedding

The decorators and caterers are arriving for the final preparations for the wedding of Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Pictures: Splash

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are set to marry today

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

I appreciated Freedman's blunt honesty in the book

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

