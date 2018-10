Yvette Simpson and Westpac Bank Branch Manager Trudi Azzopardi, presenting saftey equipment to Debbie Anderson from Wide Bay Volunteers

Westpac Bank has always helped out Wide Bay Volunteers, beyond just banking.

They provided a much needed donation of safety equipment, donating fire extinguishers and safety kits to Wide Bay Volunteers.

They have a great community spirit.