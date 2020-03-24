Community spirit shines during stressful times

Sharon Jackson with meals ready to be dropped off to those in need in the community.

IN THESE times, some Bundaberg locals are going above and beyond to help the community.

After working from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Burnett Heads resident Sharon Jackson has started making use of her spare time by giving back with food.

Growing up in and raising a big family, Ms Jackson said she always cooked more than they needed,

But now Ms Jackson is making an effort to cook extra so she can drop it off to people’s doors if they need it.

“I raised six children, always had a budget and always worked and now I still cook like they are all at home,” Ms Jackson said.

“This morning I have cooked pea and ham soup and am making bread and that sort of thing, so I thought, ‘I have extra why don’t I pass it on’?”

Ms Jackson said she was avoiding heading out in public due to her husband’s heart condition so she asked a Facebook group for assistance in gathering new containers for the food.

“A lady offered to go and buy some and pop them at my door, I offered to pay and she declined and said ‘I love what you’re doing and I want to help’.

“I hope in doing this it might make people think ‘If they can do this, what can I do’?”

Ms Jackson said she also planned to reinstate the community table for people to leave excess groceries.

“The table will be opposite the community centre in Burnett Heads and you can leave food from your gardens like fruit and vegetables or non-perishable goods like baked beans and pasta.”

“Hopefully it’ll make us more resourceful in our little community and besides, not all the elderly can go shopping or have money.

“I am just doing it from my heart, when you have had to go without in your lifetime, you want to help.”

If you would like to receive food assistance from Ms Jackson or want to join forces and help she can be contacted on 0413 562 059.

Good deeds aren’t limited to Burnett Heads. Areas all around Bundaberg have had their faith in humanity restored after seeing good deeds.

Non-profit Kind and Friendly to Chickens posted to their Facebook about how they were over the moon to wake up and find someone had dropped off food.

“We woke up and discovered that even in these crazy times of illness and public isolation some kind-hearted soul has saved up and dropped off heaps of goodies for the animals,” they said.

Open Door Support Services posted that they had dropped off a care package of pasta, toilet paper and a Red Cross teddy to a client who was too anxious to leave the home because of the virus.

In Bargara, both Aldi and Woolworths were subject to a kind-hearted gesture last Friday as someone anonymously sent the staff Subway platters for lunch for the staff’s hard work.