Roxiee, Jett and Sommer Sutherland outside their home.
Roxiee, Jett and Sommer Sutherland outside their home.
Community spirit shines, brightens day with treasures worth finding

Rhylea Millar
3rd Apr 2020 6:00 AM
TREASURE isn’t always hidden and as it turns out, real gold lies within the heart of a local neighbourhood.

Decorating homes is a tradition for celebrations, but Branyan resident Sharon Sutherland proves it comes in handy during a crisis too.

TREASURES WORTH FINDING: A resident posted this photo to the group on Facebook.
“We saw a lot of places overseas were doing bear and treasure hunts and I thought it would be wonderful to do something similar here,” Ms Sutherland said.

“The idea is for people to decorate their front windows or other areas of their property that are visible to people walking or driving past, so they can still follow social distancing measures.”

Roxiee, Jett and Sommer Sutherland outside their home.
Along with her four children, Heath, 13, Roxiee, 12, Sommer, 7 and Jett, 5, Ms Sutherland decorated their front windows with bright coloured pictures.

She then went a step further and created a Facebook group for Branyan residents to share their own personal touches.

TREASURES WORTH FINDING: A resident posted this photo to the group on Facebook.
“The kids and I went for a drive on the weekend and there were some lovely displays,” Ms Sutherland said.

“For us, it’s about brightening someone’s day and sending happy vibes to people who may be having a rough time.

“Community spirit is important in times like this and if painting a rainbow or putting a bear in a window can help people smile, then we definitely want to be part of that.”

TREASURES WORTH FINDING: A resident posted this photo to the group on Facebook.
After being in self-isolation for the past week, Ms Sutherland said the project had also assisted the kids, who were missing their school friends.

TREASURES WORTH FINDING: A resident posted this photo to the group on Facebook.
The family plan to next colour their front fence with chalk and hang photos from the gate.

To join, visit facebook.com/groups/666919740743594.

