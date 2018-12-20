Community speaks out as buildings' use remains unclear

BARGARA council workers will soon make the move into the Bundaberg CBD, and what's to come of the remaining cultural and service centres is open for discussion.

The Bundaberg Regional Council have now held three community consultation meetings, however yesterday announced they would extend the engagement period until February 29, 2019.

"Both buildings will become vacant next year and council wishes to attract interest from groups that can operate these buildings as engagement hubs that activate the locality and meet community needs in Bargara,” a council spokesperson said.

But while council are actively seeking input, some residents are worried the buildings might be rezoned away from community facilities.

Shelley McDonald attended all three consultation meetings and said while it was great council had extended its consultation period, it would be great shame if Bargara were to lose the buildings as community hubs.

"The majority of the community want it to be based as a community hub as it was originally designed for,” Ms McDonald said.

"Many would be deeply disappointed if they were sold and not used as such.”

Ms McDonald also held concerns for the sculpture that had been donated to the the cultural building and its uncertain fate if the building was sold.

Fellow Bargara resident Sandy Curtis the buildings are zoned for community use, and to her, that's the only suitable use for the facilities.

"That was the whole idea with the cultural centre. Bargara didn't have a hall or a meeting place and that's why they got the grant,” Ms Curtis said.

"It was brought up by councillors that a possibility is to open it up to be sold.”

To provide your feedback visit bit.ly/2rIyhYW or attend one of the next consultation sessions on January 30 or February 13 from 5pm to 6pm at the Bargara Administration Building on Hughes Road.