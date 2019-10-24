Community speaks: dam petition reaches 1000 signatures

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is happy at the reaction to his petition about Paradise Dam.

THE Paradise Dam petition has achieved 1000 electronic signatures within two days of being published on the Queensland Parliament website.

The milestone was reached at 9.20am on Thursday.

The principal petitioner, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, was elated at the support and described the community response as “fantastic”.

“I’ve been contacted by people from across the Bundaberg region and further afield who are concerned about water security and the lack of transparency.

“Getting 1000 signatures in less than 48 hours shows the groundswell of community feeling on this issue and I’m sure that parliamentarians are taking notice.

“The more signatures we get the better chance we have to influence future decisions.”

Cr Dempsey said there had been volunteers offering to take printed copies of the petition to share with customers and organisations.

The NewsMail has printed copies of the petition available to sign, and the e-petition can be accessed here.