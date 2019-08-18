PHOTOS: Community shows respect for veterans

MEMBERS of the community, veterans, army cadets and local politicians gathered today for Vietnam Veterans Day, to remember the lives lost and pay respect to the veterans who served in the Vietnam War.

The Bundaberg community attended a service at 9am at 168 Darville Rd, as well as a service at the Defence Veterans Drop-In Centre on May St, at 11am.

During the service, guests including Bundaberg's Mayor, Jack Dempsey, Councillor Helen Blackburn, Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Member for Bundaberg David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, were invited to lay flowers and pay their respects to the soldiers who served.

The service concluded with a prayer, a march from army cadets, the National Anthem and the Last Post.

Members of the centre and community then gathered inside the hall for afternoon tea.

Gordon Salzmann was one of the many guests. His brother served in the Vietnam War.

Mr Salzmann, who was wearing his brother's medals with pride, said he would do anything to support the Vietnam veterans.

The Bundaberg Defence Veterans Drop-in Centre is operated by the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia and aims to provide a place for former members of armed services, families and friends to meet, access information and gain assistance with health and community services.