Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Community set to farewell Aboriginal elder Merv Johnson

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Jan 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUNERAL will be held tomorrow for Bundaberg Aboriginal elder and former canecutter Merv Johnson.

Mr Johnson was a respected elder of the Gooreng Gooreng nation.

Relatives and friends of Mr Johnson and his family are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Bundaberg Living Word Church, 305 Bourbong St, tomorrow at 10am, concluding at the Bundaberg Lawn Cemetery (Hampson St entrance).

Mr Johnson was 82 and passed away peacefully at home on December 22.

If you have a tribute you'd like to share for Mr Johnson, email editorial@news-mail.com.au. 

aboriginal elders
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved indigenous elder Aunty Cheri mourned by community

        premium_icon Beloved indigenous elder Aunty Cheri mourned by community

        News THE community is in mourning following the death of localindigenous elder Cheri Yavu-Kama-Harathunian.

        • 2nd Jan 2020 4:01 PM
        • 1 YAKAttack
        'The most pain I had ever been in. All I could do is cry'

        premium_icon 'The most pain I had ever been in. All I could do is cry'

        Health Stonefish lands Travis Haupt in hospital in agonising pain.

        Business's warning against social media complacency

        premium_icon Business's warning against social media complacency

        Business Cafe set to close its doors this month

        • 2nd Jan 2020 4:27 PM