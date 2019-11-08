Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
News

Community rocked by ‘cheeky’ Ned’s tragic death

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE eighteen-month-old toddler who tragically passed away just days after almost drowning in a backyard swimming pool has been identified as Ned Peter Lucas.

A family friend told The Courier-Mail that the death of the child has rocked the tight-knit community.

"It's hit the community hard," he said.

Ned was found unresponsive in a pool in the family home in Roma, west of Chinchilla, about 6.30pm last Wednesday.

The 18-month-old was taken to Roma Hospital before being airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane, where he passed away in hospital on Saturday.

Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

People have taken to social media paying their heartfelt tributes to the family.

"Sorry for you loss Fiona and dan, hug your other boys a little tighter," one woman said.

"We will miss your cheeky smiling face at playgroup Ned," another family friend said.

More Stories

drowning editors picks ned peter lucas pool roma roma toddler drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Out of control: Teen busted with massive amounts of drugs

        premium_icon Out of control: Teen busted with massive amounts of drugs

        News AT 19, Jacob Bradley Box should be planning his life ahead, but for the near future a parole officer will be doing it for him.

        • 8th Nov 2019 12:53 PM
        IN COURT: 40 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court...

        Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...

        Major endorsement: Bargara brews head international

        premium_icon Major endorsement: Bargara brews head international

        News Business leaders in Singapore have been able to have a refreshing sip of Bargara...

        Man goes missing in Gin Gin area. Can you help?

        premium_icon Man goes missing in Gin Gin area. Can you help?

        Crime POLICE are looking for a man who they believe may be staying in the Gin Gin...