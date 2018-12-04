Community recovery hub opens in Baffle Creek

A COMMUNITY recovery hub is opening in Baffle Creek today to provide financial assistance and support services to local residents as they return to their homes and community following the bushfires.

Acting Communities Minister Shannon Fentimansaid the Baffle Creek area was one particularly hard-hit by bushfires, with residents only able to return to their homes today.

"We know it's going to be very difficult and traumatic for residents returning home to Baffle Creek and seeing the devastation these bushfires have caused here,” Ms Fentiman said.

"Residents in bushfire-affected communities, including Baffle Creek, face challenging times ahead getting back on their feet and that's why our community recovery operation is now in full swing.

"Baffle Creek locals will be able to go to the hub to talk to community recovery workers, receive referrals for support services and those who are experiencing hardship can apply for grants.”

The hub is located at the Wartburg Sports Ground, 569 Coast Road, Baffle Creek and will open from midday today and then operate from 9am-5pm daily.

This latest hub is in addition to the community recovery hubs at Miriam Vale, Mt Larcom, Mackay, Sarina Beach, Mirani and Gracemere.

Ms Fentiman said financial assistance that covers the costs of essential items such as food, clothing, medication and accommodation was available to local residents in activated areas who have been directly impacted by this disaster.

"Emergency Hardship grants of $180 per person, up to $900 for a family of five or more, have been made available through jointly-funded Commonwealth/State-Disaster Relief Funding Arrangements,” she said.

Other grants such the Essential Household Contents Grant, Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Grant and Structural Assistance Grant, which are income tested, are also available to eligible residents in these areas who are uninsured and have experienced certain loss or damage following this disaster.

People who are experiencing personal hardship due to the bushfires can download and use the Self-recovery app, go to www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au or contact the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349.