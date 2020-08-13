Community rallies to remember ‘cheeky character’

REST IN PEACE: Wayne Hart passed away on 23rd July, 2020.

THE Bundaberg community has rallied to give one of their own, Wayne Stephen Hart “the send off he deserves”.

Mr Hart, 55, passed away on July 23 and earlier this week A GoFundMe page was established to help cover funeral expenses.

Within four days the organisers had met their $7000 target.

On the page, Mr Hart was described as a dear friend and loyal member of the Brothers Aston Villa Football family, Brothers Sports Club and the Bundaberg Football community.

“He was at the forefront of the Brothers Sporting fraternity and will be remembered fondly for his cheeky character,” the page reads.

Mr Hart’s funeral will be held on Friday, tomorrow, at the Chapel, ‘Branyan Gardens’.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service is invite only, however, it will be live streamed for those wishing to pay their respects without physically attending.

Brothers Aston Villa Football Club posted on social media that the service would be live streamed at Brothers Sports Club in the Leprechaun Room, which also has limited seating due to restrictions.

Otherwise you can sign into live streaming from your own device at Live Stream Link.

“A wake will be held at Brothers Sports Club in the Max King Bar, which everyone is welcome to attend from 2pm,” the post read.

“The Villa family would like to thank everyone for their support.

“Wayne will be missed by all.”

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

