Community rallies to help Rodney rebuild

IN AN inspiring display of people power and community spirit, dozens of people have come together to rebuild Rodney Long's storm-damaged home.

The Kepnock pensioner had been living in a hotel since November last year after the roof was torn from his house, leaving it wet, mouldy and unliveable.

Today, builders, tilers,an electrician, cabinet makers, friends and strangers gathered to gut the home for a rebuild.

Even former builder and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett got his hands dirty.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Member for Burnett Steve Bennett was one of many to pitch in and help make Rodney Long's storm-damaged home relievable. Carolyn Booth

For Mr Long the generous gesture was overwhelming.

"I had no idea this much work was going to be done,” he said.

"I thought it was just going to be the kitchen and bathroom but then they rocked up this morning and they're just going from one room to the other and doing the whole house.”

Mr Long said he could not thank everyone enough and was looking forward to moving back into his refurbished home, which he hoped would happen within a month.

"I'm happy to wait that amount of time, I've already been waiting nearly six months now,” he said.

"There's nothing like having your own home, having the privacy and being able to do as you like, I really miss that.”

The working bee was organised by Mr Long's friend Helena Le Sueur who said the main priority was to have a new roof fitted.

"We've had 30-odd people in and we've managed to gut the entire inside of the house,” s Le Sueur said.

"Half the batons are up on the roof ready for the iron to go on.

"I'm hoping the roof will be up in the next week and I'm hoping we'll have Rodney back in here in a month.

"There's just so much community spirit.

"It's just going to be quite special when it is finished and one hell of a barbecue at the end.”

Bundaberg couple Rachel and Dave Kirkland of Kirkland Family homes are one of many businesses donating their time, materials and labour to complete the project and Mrs Kirkland said they were happy to help.

"We're doing the demo and clean-up work mostly today and we've used most of our contractors who have donated some of the things for today,” she said.

"They've all donated their time to get Rodney back in his home again.

"Dave's on the roof putting on the roof batons.”

Mrs Kirkland said it was an easy decision to get involved.

"We would hate to be homeless and if we had no resources and no money we would want the community to help us too,” she said.

"It's just really great to see local people supporting local people and plenty of businesses coming to the party as well.”

More items are still needed if anyone else can help out.