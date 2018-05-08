Community rallies to get Trish a new companion

TRAVELS WITH MAX: Trish Mears lost her pet Max last month and now the community is rallying to help get another companion.

TRAVELS WITH MAX: Trish Mears lost her pet Max last month and now the community is rallying to help get another companion. Trish Mears

ANYONE who knows Trish Mears knows her community spirit shines bright.

It is something she is proud of and maybe one reason why the people of Bundaberg are rallying behind her in support to help her get a another little four-legged friend.

Ms Mears tragically lost her best mate Max last month when he became ill.

Vets worked to save the schnauzer cross poodle after a mass ruptured and his little heart gave in and he passed away.

The news quickly spread on social media with more than 350 comments of condolences on Ms Mears' Facebook page.

Now three weeks later, Ms Mears' special friend, Christine Pitcher, has decided to help out.

Ms Pitcher said the news devastated her friend of 40 years and after the medical bills for Max reached more than $5000, she knew she was in no position to buy another schnauzer.

Ms Mears said losing Max came out of the blue and wasn't something she'd budgeted for.

"I thought long and hard how I could help and decided to set up a GoFundMe page, so anyone who wanted to help could,” Ms Pitcher said.

"Trish and Max, and Rusty her previous dog, all had a strong following of their adventures on Facebook.

"It took Trish a while to agree and this is all voluntary, no one has to donate.”

Ms Mears said she was blown away by the donations given within hours of the page going live.

"I'm overwhelmed by the generosity of people, it's incredible,” she said.

She spoke fondly about the travels with both her previous companions and said without them she was lost.

"Max was a blessing, as was Rusty,” Ms Mears said.

"People ask why don't I get a rescue dog and it's because I have allergies and need a particular breed.”

The hashtag #Travelswith... will continue once enough funds have been raised and a is puppy found.