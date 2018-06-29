Menu
Tina Alleyn with her children Hayden and Lateesha Mcauley. A Gofundme page has been set up for them.
Tina Alleyn with her children Hayden and Lateesha Mcauley. A Gofundme page has been set up for them. Contributed
Community rallies for Tina and her grieving family

Arthur Gorrie
by
29th Jun 2018 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

TINA Alleyn died on Tuesday in a horrific single vehicle crash near Kenilworth and now friends have rallied to help her family cope.

Her children, Hayden and Lateesha McAuley, were seriously injured and Lateesha was airlifted in a critical condition from the Moy Pocket Rd crash scene.

FULL DETAILS HERE: Boy trapped in horrific crash that killed his mum

Imbil police officer Bill Greer said there was some good news as the two children continued to recover from their injuries.

Now friends have rallied to their aid, starting a go fund me campaign to raise money to help the family pay for her funeral and her children's medical expenses.

Tina Alleyn
Tina Alleyn LEEROY TODD

Tina lost her life and the children have lost their mother, according to the words of fundraiser Mya Marley, who has started up the Remembering Tina site. "We would like to send Tina off properly and give the children a place they can visit to remember their mother," she said.

MORE ON TINA: Details released on horror fatal

"Both children are currently still in hospital with Lateesha facing a long recovery, with multiple surgeries to repair her face and skull.

"All funds raised will go to funeral costs and the ongoing expenses required for the children's recovery. Any assistance for the family at this time would be greatly appreciated."

Already, the campaign has raised $700, from 13 people in eight hours. But there is still a way to go to the target of $10,000.

People wishing to donate can do so online at:

https://www.gofundme.com/remembering-tina

Gympie Times

