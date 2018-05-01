COMMUNITY RALLIES: 'Bundy saved his sight'
"THE Bundaberg community saved my son's eyesight.”
That's according to a grateful Alison Foody after her toddler Russell Sim almost went blind.
At birth Russell was diagnosed with primary congenital glaucoma and required a series of operations to save his sight.
Primary congenital glaucoma affects children from birth to age 3.
Russell required four operations on each eye, which could only be done one at a time over a 12-month period.
He faced irreversible blindness without the surgeries.
Thanks to donations from the community, he was able to have those life-changing operations and is now doing well.
"We go down to Brisbane again in four months,” Ms Foody said.
"I just want to thank everyone who helped him.”