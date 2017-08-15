Community rallies against aged care staff cuts

SCORES of people have turned out in a show of solidarity against aged care staff cuts.

The rally, held outside Blue Care's Pioneer aged care facility on Barolin St this morning, included nurses, personal carers, family members and residents.

Queensland Nurses and Midwife Union member and former Blue Care nurse of 43 years Cheryl Dorron spoke at the rally, saying enough was enough.

"Over the years we have witnessed at insidious and systematic move by providers, aided and abetted by government, to remove nursing from the provision of aged care," she said.

Blue Care recently announced it would slash 11 full-time equivalent positions from its three Bundaberg facilities, but later told the NewsMail that number would be dropped to nine.

Darryl Hampson, whose mother stays with Blue Care, at the rally. Crystal Jones

"It's a no-win situation for the residents with a further loss of quality care,the relatives who can have no confidence that care is being given in a timely manner and the staff who through no fault of their own don't have the numbers nor skills to provide that care at the time it is needed" Ms Dorron said.

"We need providers to be held accountable for how they spend government funding, we need nurse to resident ratios or funding specifically dedicated to nursing care."

An online petition calling on Blue Care to halt cuts to nursing staff has already gained 1456 online signatures and more on hard copy.

The petition can be found at: http://bit.ly/2uU1SkJ.

