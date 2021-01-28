Menu
A GoFundMe page has been created for a Rosedale family after fire destroyed their home on Saturday.
Community

Community rallies after family loses Rosedale home in fire

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
28th Jan 2021 10:05 AM
Premium Content

Julie Jarrangu and Jacob Bulow lived a very simple life in Rosedale.

They had turned a shed on their Mineral Rd property into a home.

Unfortunately emergency services were called to the Rosedale property at 3.09am after reports a shed was on fire.

While no one was hurt in the fire, the family lost everything.

Family member Amanda Bulow has started a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $15,000.

So far, more than $2000 has been donated.

Ms Bulow described how Julie and Jacob 'woke to the devastation of their home in flames'.

"Nothing in the home was able to be saved despite their efforts and the help of the fire brigade," she said on the GoFundMe page.

"On top of losing everything there is no insurance.

"My heart breaks for them, I can not imagine the hurt of losing all the irreplaceable things."

Ms Jarrangu said she was struggling with the loss of precious items in a Facebook post.

"I'm struggling with the loss of all the kid's photos and videos of when they were younger," Ms Jarrangu said.

"Please if anyone has any photos of them I'd appreciate you sending them to me."

Ms Bulow called on the community to donate items if they could.

"However we can replace the material things and I would like to help them do this.

"Could I please ask if you could help too, every dollar counts and every cent will be appreciated more than words can say.

"Thank you in advance to all of you who wish to donate."

If you would like to help the family, you can donate here.

