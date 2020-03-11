Menu
Tataina Quinn and Josh Quinn at the new space for Raw Awakening Community Programs.
Community programs expand to Childers

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
11th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
AFTER a successful first week offering community programs to Bundaberg, Raw Awakening are expanding.

Tataina and Josh Quinn started the not-for-profit to provide fitness programs to the community at an affordable cost while using the proceeds to fund free programs for those with disabilities.

Ms Quinn said they decided to expand after seeing the success of the Bundaberg programs and wanting to reach out to more rural areas.

“We are very grateful to the community and to the people who have gotten behind the programs,” Ms Quinn said.

“This has helped bring more programs to the community and allowed us to extend into rural areas.

“We believe that all rural area should have access to programs that are normally limited and very hard to come by.

“Raw Awakening and Reclink Australia will see Childers, Gin Gin and even further having access to programs directly within their communities.”

Ms Quinn said programs offered in rural communities will include self-defence for women, free fitness programs, cultural programs, dance, arts and sporting programs.

“For rural areas to have access to not only to self defence programs but fitness, healthy lifestyle and cultural programs is a huge advantage,” she said.

“We will also be offering all schools in rural areas to contact us in regards to having school-based programs established in the schools for all age groups.”

Classes will be starting at the West Street Hall in Childers from Friday April 17.

To find out more visit www.facebook.com/RawAwakeningInc.

