Community notices: What's happening around Bundy

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Gwenda McAliece and Natalie Farrell enjoy lunch at Alowishus yesterday ahead of Natalie's 88th birthday today.

Woodgate fun

ENJOY cards, indoor bowls and mahjong at the Woodgate Social Club every week.

Head to the Woodgate Community Hall from 12.30pm on Wednesdays.

Cost is $4, which includes afternoon tea.

For details, phone Carole 41268546.

Bowl on

KEPNOCK Social Bowlers meet twice a week at Kepnock Progress Hall on Totten St.

Enjoy a game on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1pm to 3.30pm.

The $2 includes afternoon tea.

For details, phone Irene on 41515180.

Players wanted

INDOOR bowls and table tennis players are wanted at the Moore Park Beach Community Hall on Mondays from 9am-noon.

Morning tea is included in the $3.50 cost and coaching is available.

For details, phone 41598444.

Grandparents group

The Grandparent Carers Support Group meets on Fridays from 9am to 11am at Take the Plunge Cafe, 7 Quinn St.

Entry is $5 for kids over 1

Dancing shoes on

PUT your dancing shoes on every Wednesday for the Bundaberg and District Senior Citizens Old Time Dance.

It's on from 1.30-4.30pm at 45 Woondooma St, next to the library.

Admission is $8.

For details, phone 4151 3175

Heart support

PEOPLE with a heart or lung condition are welcome to Heart Support Australia's monthly get-togethers where you can share your experiences and receive support.

Carers are also welcome.

Meetings are held from 10am on the second Tuesday of the month at Pacific Coffee, 1/224 Bourbong St.

For details, phone 0414 922 410 between 9am and 3pm

Our Glad

THE Our Glad Association monthly meeting is at 2pm on the first Friday of the month.

The group meets at Take the Plunge Cafe, Quinn St, Kepnock.

There is not cost and all are welcome.

For details, phone Leonie Egan on 0450 521 512.

Sing along

RHYTHMS of the Reef Chorus sing a cappella. Whatever your vocal range, there is a singing part for you.

You are welcome to join the group for three free introductory nights.

Rhythms of the Reef meets upstairs at Across the Waves Sport Complex, Thabeban St, from 6.30pm to 9pm on Tuesdays.

For details, phone Debbie on 4159 6832

Learn knitting

LEARN or participate in knitting and crocheting at the Walker Street Craft Centre from 9.30am to noon on Tuesdays.

It's free with membership of the University of the Third Age.

For details, phone Paula on 4196 0214.

AA meetings

CAN'T stop after two drinks?

AA meetings are held at 8pm Thursdays at St Patrick's church hall, Power St.

For details, phone 0417 782 735

Chess night

MAKE a move to Bundaberg Chess Club meetings.

They're held from 6.30pm on Wednesdays at the U3A rooms, 80a Woongarra St.

Cost for members is $3 for adults and $1 for children.

For details, phone Allan on 0417 073 094.

Rock and roll lessons

ROCK the night away with rock and roll lessons at RJ's diner on Heidke St.

They're on from 7pm on Wednesdays.

Cost is $5. No dancing experience is necessary.

For more information, phone Karen on 0420 298 153.

Pain meeting

THE Bundaberg Pain Support Group meets on the first Saturday of the month from 9.15 to noon.

Head to the HR Meeting Room at Bundaberg Hospital (follow the signs to Human Resources).

Peer support

THE Grow Peer Support Group for people feeling depressed, anxious and isolated meets at Impact on Bargara Rd every Monday.

The meetings go from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

For details, phone Helen on 0451 188 981 or visit www.grow. org.au.