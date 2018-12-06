Community notices: what's going on around Bundy

SOCIAL HELP: Yandaran CWA members Bernice Maidment and Leighanne Slean opened the Yandaran CWA Hall last week to help those affected by the fires.

SOCIAL HELP: Yandaran CWA members Bernice Maidment and Leighanne Slean opened the Yandaran CWA Hall last week to help those affected by the fires. Mike Knott BUN291118YAN1

Festive cent sale

THE Regal Masters Drilldance Team is holding a Christmas cent sale on Saturday, December 15 at 1pm at East Bundaberg Sports Club.

For more information, call 4151 3133.

Over-60s group

BUNDABERG'S Starts at 60 Club community meet-ups are casual, social events for singles and couples.

New members are always welcome to join in and be a part of the meeting at Cuppatime Cafe, in the North Bundaberg IGA complex on the first Tuesday of each month at 11am.

Contact host Eunice Helmore on 0407738180 for further information.

Orpheus Singers

THE Bundaberg Orpheus Singers are at the Bundaberg Uniting Church Hall every Monday from 7pm to 9.30pm. For more information, phone Alison O'Malley 41525441.

Cards and bowls

BUNDABERG and District Seniors Cards and Bowls are on Mondays and Friday mornings at 8am, at the Senior Centre, next to the library.

Cost is $2 and includes morning tea. For more information, phone 41513175.

Group support

THERE is a meeting at noon on Mondays at the Uniting Church Hall for people from any dysfunctional household at the Uniting Church Hall.

For more information, phone ACA on 0421520492.

Craft lessons

ON TUESDAYS and Fridays from 9.30am there are craft lessons on at Take the Plunge Cafe. For more information and cost phone 0468 855 449.

After-school classes

HEAD to Take the Plunge Cafe on Tuesdays from 3pm to 4.30pm for after-school drawing or craft classes. For information phone 0468 855 449.

Sing aloud

RHYTHMS of The Reef Chorus meet at The Waves (upstairs) on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Rhythms of the Reef Chorus sing a cappella. Whatever your vocal range, there is a singing part for you. For more phone 0409 782 523.

Women's Bible study

ON MONDAY nights from 6pm to 7.30pm, there is a women's bible study group on at Take the Plunge Cafe. This is a non-denominational group, all are welcome. Take the Plunge Cafe is on 7 Quinn St.

For more information phone 0468 855 449.

Peer support

A GROW Peer Support group for people feeling depressed, anxious and isolated is held at Impact on Mondays from 10.30am to 12.30pm. For more information phone Helen on 0451 188 981 or visit www.grow.org.au.

Al-Anon

EACH Monday at 7.30pm there is a Al-Anon Family Groups Meeting to support families and friends of problem drinkers at the St Patrick's Church Hall. The church hall is at 16 Powers St, Bundaberg. For more information phone 4152 7352 or 4155 1445.

Lend a hand

DO you like to read and are house bound?

Friends of the Library offers a free service and will deliver to your home any items that your library lends out to the public.

Friends of the Library are also looking for new members.

Phone the Bundaberg Library on 41304140.

Social bowlers

KEPNOCK Social Bowlers meet at Kepnock Progress Hall on Totten St, every Wednesday and Saturday from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Cost is $2 which includes afternoon tea.

For more information phone Carmel on 4151 4946 or Irene on 4151 5180.

Writers meet

THE Bundaberg Amateur Writers meet every Tuesday at 10.30am at Take the Plunge Cafe, 7 Quinn St.

Phone 0468855449.

If you have a social notice to share, email it through to: editorial@news-mail.com.au.