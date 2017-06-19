Community notices from around Bundy

24°
19th Jun 2017 11:12 AM
Lots of prizes at the Killarney CWA Cent Sale.
Lots of prizes at the Killarney CWA Cent Sale. Contributed

Friday, June 23

Hoy Bundaberg Pensioners League

Where: Post Office Lane behind Post Office, Bourbong St

Cost: $2 entry. Includes morning tea. Plus $1.50 per card

Contact: 41514370. 8.30am to 11.30am

Saturday, June 24

QCWA Hinkler Branch hoy and cent sale

When: 1.30pm.

Where: North Bundaberg Progress Hall

Cost: $2 includes afternoon tea

Contact: Shirley Baldwin 41521204/0403880059

Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall Dance

Where: Apple Tree Creek

When: 7pm

Cost: $10 per head

Contact : Sharon 0741262988/Chris 0741281224

Monday, June 26

Bundaberg & District Diabetic Support Group Inc

When: 1.30pm

Where: Recreation Hall at Fairways, 59 Hanbury St, Bundaberg

Speaker: Janelle Babar Diabetics Educator

Contact: Beres on 41524276

Friday, June 30

Dying With Dignity Qld Inc Public Meeting

When: 10am

Where: School of Arts Building, 184 Bourbong St, Bundaberg

We will provide updates on what is happening in working towards creating assisted dying legislation both in Queensland and around Australia.

Cost: No cost to attend, but gold coin donations will be appreciated.

Contact: Secretary Jos Hall via email secretary@dwdq.org.au or phone 0412994921/ 32782887

Wednesday, July 5

QCWA Bundaberg are holding a Christmas in July Cent Sale

Where: CWA Hall, Quay St, next to RSL.

Phone: 41513503

Saturday, July 8

Bundaberg Poets' Society Inc.

When: 1.30pm.

Where: Rum City Silver Band Hall (Opp. Dan Murphy's), Targo St

Cost: $3

Contact: Edna 0428574651, Jayson 41550778, Sandy 41514631

Tuesday, July 11

Bundaberg Pensioners League Christmas in July 3 day Bus trip

When: Tuesday July 11, Wednesday 12, Thursday 13

Where: Sunshine Coast and surrounds. Day 1 Morning tea Gympie, then to Majestic Theatre at Pomona for Buster Keaton movie and lunch. Visit Ginger factory, overnight stay Maroochy Conference Centre.

Day 2: Visit performing parrots Glasshouse Mountains show and lunch, and sightseeing tour then celebrate Xmas in July motel.

Day 3: Buffet Breakfast, visit Keniworth Cheese Factory,

lunch Victory Hotel. Arrive Bundaberg about 5pm.

Cost: $340. Pay by June 30.

Phone: 41514370

Saturday, July 22

Bundaberg PCYC Blazers youth group cent sale

When: Saturday July 22 from 1.30 pm.

Where: PCYC, 1 Civic Ave

Contact: 4153 5173

WEEKLY

Unity Drummers, Djembe drum Circle

When: Wednesdays 7-8am

Where: River Cruz Café, Quay St

Cost: Donation. Phone to book a drum

Contact: Cynthia Hoogstraten 0431933817

Bundaberg Chess Club Inc

When: Wednesdays 6.30pm

Where: U3A rooms, 80 a Woongarra St

Cost: for members $3 a night adults $1 a night for children

Contact: Allan on 0417073094

Bundaberg Rock & Roll

When: Wednesdays, 7pm

Where: R J's rock and roll diner, Heidke St

Cost: $5 per person

Everyone is welcome and no dancing experience necessary.

Contact: Karen 0420298153

New to computers?

U3A holds beginners' computer classes in using email, exploring the internet with Google and copying photos from camera/phone to computer or USB stick to sort them.

Call Sandra on 0423 590 796 or 4152 7460

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  whatson

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, SOLAR AND ROOM FOR A SHED

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location, flood free with all the necessities at a price not to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

