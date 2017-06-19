Community notices from around Bundy

Friday, June 23
Hoy Bundaberg Pensioners League
Where: Post Office Lane behind Post Office, Bourbong St
Cost: $2 entry. Includes morning tea. Plus $1.50 per card
Contact: 41514370. 8.30am to 11.30am
Saturday, June 24
QCWA Hinkler Branch hoy and cent sale
When: 1.30pm.
Where: North Bundaberg Progress Hall
Cost: $2 includes afternoon tea
Contact: Shirley Baldwin 41521204/0403880059
Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall Dance
Where: Apple Tree Creek
When: 7pm
Cost: $10 per head
Contact : Sharon 0741262988/Chris 0741281224
Monday, June 26
Bundaberg & District Diabetic Support Group Inc
When: 1.30pm
Where: Recreation Hall at Fairways, 59 Hanbury St, Bundaberg
Speaker: Janelle Babar Diabetics Educator
Contact: Beres on 41524276
Friday, June 30
Dying With Dignity Qld Inc Public Meeting
When: 10am
Where: School of Arts Building, 184 Bourbong St, Bundaberg
We will provide updates on what is happening in working towards creating assisted dying legislation both in Queensland and around Australia.
Cost: No cost to attend, but gold coin donations will be appreciated.
Contact: Secretary Jos Hall via email secretary@dwdq.org.au or phone 0412994921/ 32782887
Wednesday, July 5
QCWA Bundaberg are holding a Christmas in July Cent Sale
Where: CWA Hall, Quay St, next to RSL.
Phone: 41513503
Saturday, July 8
Bundaberg Poets' Society Inc.
When: 1.30pm.
Where: Rum City Silver Band Hall (Opp. Dan Murphy's), Targo St
Cost: $3
Contact: Edna 0428574651, Jayson 41550778, Sandy 41514631
Tuesday, July 11
Bundaberg Pensioners League Christmas in July 3 day Bus trip
When: Tuesday July 11, Wednesday 12, Thursday 13
Where: Sunshine Coast and surrounds. Day 1 Morning tea Gympie, then to Majestic Theatre at Pomona for Buster Keaton movie and lunch. Visit Ginger factory, overnight stay Maroochy Conference Centre.
Day 2: Visit performing parrots Glasshouse Mountains show and lunch, and sightseeing tour then celebrate Xmas in July motel.
Day 3: Buffet Breakfast, visit Keniworth Cheese Factory,
lunch Victory Hotel. Arrive Bundaberg about 5pm.
Cost: $340. Pay by June 30.
Phone: 41514370
Saturday, July 22
Bundaberg PCYC Blazers youth group cent sale
When: Saturday July 22 from 1.30 pm.
Where: PCYC, 1 Civic Ave
Contact: 4153 5173
WEEKLY
Unity Drummers, Djembe drum Circle
When: Wednesdays 7-8am
Where: River Cruz Café, Quay St
Cost: Donation. Phone to book a drum
Contact: Cynthia Hoogstraten 0431933817
Bundaberg Chess Club Inc
When: Wednesdays 6.30pm
Where: U3A rooms, 80 a Woongarra St
Cost: for members $3 a night adults $1 a night for children
Contact: Allan on 0417073094
Bundaberg Rock & Roll
When: Wednesdays, 7pm
Where: R J's rock and roll diner, Heidke St
Cost: $5 per person
Everyone is welcome and no dancing experience necessary.
Contact: Karen 0420298153
New to computers?
U3A holds beginners' computer classes in using email, exploring the internet with Google and copying photos from camera/phone to computer or USB stick to sort them.
Call Sandra on 0423 590 796 or 4152 7460