Community notices from around Bundy

Lots of prizes at the Killarney CWA Cent Sale.

Friday, June 23

Hoy Bundaberg Pensioners League

Where: Post Office Lane behind Post Office, Bourbong St

Cost: $2 entry. Includes morning tea. Plus $1.50 per card

Contact: 41514370. 8.30am to 11.30am

Saturday, June 24

QCWA Hinkler Branch hoy and cent sale

When: 1.30pm.

Where: North Bundaberg Progress Hall

Cost: $2 includes afternoon tea

Contact: Shirley Baldwin 41521204/0403880059

Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall Dance

Where: Apple Tree Creek

When: 7pm

Cost: $10 per head

Contact : Sharon 0741262988/Chris 0741281224

Monday, June 26

Bundaberg & District Diabetic Support Group Inc

When: 1.30pm

Where: Recreation Hall at Fairways, 59 Hanbury St, Bundaberg

Speaker: Janelle Babar Diabetics Educator

Contact: Beres on 41524276

Friday, June 30

Dying With Dignity Qld Inc Public Meeting

When: 10am

Where: School of Arts Building, 184 Bourbong St, Bundaberg

We will provide updates on what is happening in working towards creating assisted dying legislation both in Queensland and around Australia.

Cost: No cost to attend, but gold coin donations will be appreciated.

Contact: Secretary Jos Hall via email secretary@dwdq.org.au or phone 0412994921/ 32782887

Wednesday, July 5

QCWA Bundaberg are holding a Christmas in July Cent Sale

Where: CWA Hall, Quay St, next to RSL.

Phone: 41513503

Saturday, July 8

Bundaberg Poets' Society Inc.

When: 1.30pm.

Where: Rum City Silver Band Hall (Opp. Dan Murphy's), Targo St

Cost: $3

Contact: Edna 0428574651, Jayson 41550778, Sandy 41514631

Tuesday, July 11

Bundaberg Pensioners League Christmas in July 3 day Bus trip

When: Tuesday July 11, Wednesday 12, Thursday 13

Where: Sunshine Coast and surrounds. Day 1 Morning tea Gympie, then to Majestic Theatre at Pomona for Buster Keaton movie and lunch. Visit Ginger factory, overnight stay Maroochy Conference Centre.

Day 2: Visit performing parrots Glasshouse Mountains show and lunch, and sightseeing tour then celebrate Xmas in July motel.

Day 3: Buffet Breakfast, visit Keniworth Cheese Factory,

lunch Victory Hotel. Arrive Bundaberg about 5pm.

Cost: $340. Pay by June 30.

Phone: 41514370

Saturday, July 22

Bundaberg PCYC Blazers youth group cent sale

When: Saturday July 22 from 1.30 pm.

Where: PCYC, 1 Civic Ave

Contact: 4153 5173

WEEKLY

Unity Drummers, Djembe drum Circle

When: Wednesdays 7-8am

Where: River Cruz Café, Quay St

Cost: Donation. Phone to book a drum

Contact: Cynthia Hoogstraten 0431933817

Bundaberg Chess Club Inc

When: Wednesdays 6.30pm

Where: U3A rooms, 80 a Woongarra St

Cost: for members $3 a night adults $1 a night for children

Contact: Allan on 0417073094

Bundaberg Rock & Roll

When: Wednesdays, 7pm

Where: R J's rock and roll diner, Heidke St

Cost: $5 per person

Everyone is welcome and no dancing experience necessary.

Contact: Karen 0420298153

New to computers?

U3A holds beginners' computer classes in using email, exploring the internet with Google and copying photos from camera/phone to computer or USB stick to sort them.

Call Sandra on 0423 590 796 or 4152 7460