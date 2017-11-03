Community mourns Modern Millies founder

BEVERLEY Ann Wildman was born in Brisbane on January 14, 1937 and after attending primary school at Ashgrove and the Morton Bay Girls Grammar School, Bev started a chequered career when she entered the workforce at the age of 15.

Her first job was as seamstress and resulted in her becoming a window dresser for David Jones and Myer in Brisbane.

Bev was very good at her job as she utilised her natural skills and flair to make things look attractive.

She loved her job and saved her money and was able to buy her first new car, a beautiful Morris Minor, when she turned 17.

Bev was very popular and like most the youth of the day she went to most of the dances in Brisbane including the Cloudland's ballroom.

During the summer months Bev often visited the beaches at Coolangatta and at Kirra where she stayed with her grandmother at their beach house.

Later in life, Bev tried her hand as a motel receptionist and real estate salesperson where she showed her natural flair for selling.

It was not until 1984 that Bev found her true vocation when she bought her first women's fashion boutique in Bundaberg.

Modern Millies proved her first success in business.

Within a couple of years, Bev grew the business and Modern Millies became the most popular dress shop in Bundaberg.

In the early '90s Bev opened a new upmarket fashion boutique on Bourbong St.

She named this shop Hotline Boutique, which also proved to be an instant success.

Her business connections with Brisbane apparel wholesalers resulted in Bev being able to supply the women in Bundaberg with affordable fashion items.

Bev had her own regular TV program in Bundaberg and was at that time no doubt the most popular professional and successful fashion boutique owner operator in the area.

Bev won the Businesswoman of the Year award in 1990.

After a number of successful years, she expanded her interests and opened boutiques in Gladstone and in Tannum Sands.

These were managed by her future daughter-in-law to be.

Bev worked hard and was able to pay off her farm at Iveragh near Bororen.

She would drive to Brisbane, leaving at 5am and then do the buying for her shops and arrive at home around 8pm with a carload of dresses.

Bev liked nice things and drove around in a late model Jaguar and together with her long-time partner Bill owned and lived in the best houses in Bargara where they enjoyed many happy years together.

They would spend many weekends in the Gold Coast, sometimes at the casino taking in a show or other times they'd spend the night dancing at the Twin Towns RSL.

Bev was largely instrumental in designing the beautiful home they built on Miller St, again showing her natural flair for beautiful and quality things.

At one stage Bev bought a unit at Dockside in Brisbane which she furnished with modern furniture.

They lived there when in Brisbane on business.

Sadly, Bev was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1998.

Bev took it very hard but after some adjustments in her business and learning to live with the medication, she got on with her life.

But what looked to be just a hiccup gradually got worse and Bev, after almost 20 years in the fashion industry, was forced to sell of her fashion boutiques because she could no longer manage the stress.

Bev still enjoyed many a trip in and around Australia and to her favourite overseas destinations, however after breaking her hip in 2011, her illness progressively got worse.

Bev was extremely proud of her sons Brad and Darren and their spouses and especially proud of her grandchildren and loved them all very much.

Over the years, Bev provided a house for each family on the farm at Bororen.

Together with Bill they owned a penthouse unit on the Esplanade at Bargara were they lived in pleasant surroundings and enjoyed their last years together.

Bev passed away at the Gracehaven aged care home on September 26 after a long illness.

She will be remembered for her family commitment, her energy and ability, her stylish demeanour and happy nature and for her contribution to the fashion industry in the region.