Community mourns former councillor Peter Heuser

COMMUNITY members have paid tribute to former councillor Peter Heuser who passed away from ill health on Monday.

Mr Heuser served as the Division 10 councillor from 2016 until he stepped down to battle health issues earlier this year.

Father John Daly is one community member who will miss the man he refers to as a "gentleman”.

"I've known Peter for eight years now,” he said.

"He was a real gentleman. He had a very inquiring mind, he was always asking questions and wanting advice.”

Mr Heuser never missed a Sunday mass at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church where he had served as a sacristan.

"He also led a scripture study group that used to meet every Monday night,” Fr Daly said.

Fr Daly said he would never forget Mr Heuser's kindness.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey also paid tribute to the man who represented Division 10.

"On behalf of council I offer my sincere condolences to Peter Heuser's wife, family and friends,” he said.

"We recognise the great role Peter played as part of the council team and his service to the community as a councillor for Division 10.

"Peter was a dedicated and conscientious councillor who achieved a number of great outcomes for the residents of that division and the wider region.”

Often known as a quiet achiever, Mr Heuser had worked hard in his short council term.

Planning for an upgrade of about $1 million for McCarthy St was a feather in his cap as it addressed long-held concerns over drainage in the area.

In February, Mr Heuser told the NewsMail he left the council with a heavy heart as there was more he wished he could do.

"There's a bit of unfinished business the community has asked for,” he said at the time.

"There were more projects I would like to carry through in the community and complete.”

Giving back to the community was something Mr Heuser was passionate about as he set about collating information on what his division wanted early into his term.

"If everyone gives a little bit it makes a hell of a lot of a difference,” he said earlier this year.

Mr Heuser said he was proud to have listened to his constituents and to have carried out works they wanted.

One of these was sealing the Water and Targo Sts intersection.

Another project saw works to improve drainage between Palais Court and Chards Rd, which in February were waiting on the green light from SunWater.

Mr Heuser also oversaw the provision of a painted median strip and give way sign at the intersection of Greatheads Rd and Rowe St.

The former cabbie and public servant had wanted to make life better not just for adults, but children too.

He oversaw the completion of a pathways and made sure shade sails were introduced at Boreham Park after it came to his attention that young children were being burnt on playground gear.

Not long after he stepped down, residents John and Maree Read wrote to the NewsMail to say they were saddened by the news.

"From the time he announced his nomination to run for council, he introduced himself to the people personally in Division 10 (the good old fashioned way) listened to their concerns, gave them his phone number and assured us he could be contacted any time,” they said.

When Cr Heuser stepped down from council, a by-election was held along with the Division 8 by-election triggered by former councillor David Batt being elected to state parliament.

Local businessman John Learmonth won the Division 10 by-election.

Cr Heuser is survived by wife Susan and their children.