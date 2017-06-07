Community misled with calls about Cashless Debit Card

THE Department of Human Services has received reports of being misrepresented in phone calls in the Bundaberg region.

General manager Hank Jongen said the department wasn't ringing Centrelink recipients about the Cashless Debit Card.

"We've been informed individuals purporting to be from our department are calling people to discuss the introduction of the Cashless Debit Card into the local area,” Mr Jongen said.

"We want to make it clear to residents that we are not making calls on this matter.

"If you receive a phone call to this effect, it is false.”

Following the 2017 Budget announcement, a decision has not yet been made regarding future expansion locations for the Cashless Debit Card program.