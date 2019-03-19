Menu
IN MOURNING: Lucy Hackett lay flowers at the memorial.
Community

Community lay hearts to remember victims

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Mar 2019 10:30 AM

HEARTS were laid yesterday afternoon to commemorate the lives lost in a hate-filled attack against New Zealand's Muslim community.

Grafton community members gathered at Memorial park, hands and baskets filled with flowers, leaves and anything they could find to memorialise the 50 victims.

Everything came together quickly, organiser Judy Hackett said after she made the decision at nine o'clock that morning.

"So many people worrying about what's happening in CHCH and the people over there.

"We wanted to make it really low impact, so it will just fly away into the ether

"We encouraged people to bring someone just out of their garden or just something that was part of Grafton.

Ms Hackett said is important for the community to keep the victims in their thoughts and use the tragic act as a reminder to "keep checking ourselves".

With what is coming through on the news now, we are getting real stories of real families, and the heartbreak, that is what has really prompted us to do this.

We just really wanted to come together as a community and show some love and humility.

We absolutely need to remember the victims and look in our hearts and just keep checking ourselves and making sure that we are the people we want to be.

Grafton Daily Examiner

