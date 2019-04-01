Community jumps to help grandma find better insurance deal

COMMUNITY members and consultants have come to the aid of a North Bundaberg family after a 94-year-old woman was asked to pay $11,000 for home insurance.

The NewsMail reported on Wednesday how Eunice Barnes was charged $7000 more than her previous bill, which shocked her close-knit family.

Including her grandson Tyson Roles.

Just days later, Mr Roles said multiple banks and even Bundaberg people in a similar situation to theirs had reached out after reading the article.

"Long story short, just because you're elderly or a pensioner, don't take it for granted,” he said.

"Shop around, have those uncomfortable conversations - call them up and ask them to do better for you.”

The family had dedicated an entire day this week to getting quotes from 10 different providers, and have narrowed it down to two; Suncorp or Bank of Queensland.

"Suncorp came up with a great offer where you save even more if you roll over your CTP car insurance as well,” Mr Roles said.

He said the price for home insurance alone was $2621, but the value would drop to less than $2000 if he transferred the CTP as well.

The second option, however, had struck a chord.

"A lovely local lady actually dropped in from Bank of Queensland,” he said.

The quote she supplied was $2756, hundreds more than Suncorp, but he said the local service was hard to beat.

"She went above and beyond, and was great to talk to - that local knowledge made a big difference,” he said.

"She actually has vast experience in the North Bundaberg area, her mother lives over here and she actually owns property over North Bundaberg as well, so that's probably to product we'll end up going with.”

Mr Roles said, after the initial article was published, CommInsure had made contact to see if it could offer a better deal, but it was still about $5000 more than what they were already paying.

He said he wasn't out to bring down the company - he knows the house is located in a high-risk area - but he needed to look out for his grandmother the way she had looked out for him and the rest of the family her entire life.