Community joins forces to help chickens hit the road

IT'S been a cracking good year for chicken whisperer Summer Farrelly.

The plucky 10-year-old has had significant momentum with her Chickens to Love therapy program and has grown an international following in the process.

In the past year she and her mum, Cynthia, have not only "spread the chicken love”, but have built a coop at Community Lifestyle Support so members of the community have access to the program.

The family has worked tirelessly for their cause, so it should come as no surprise that Summer learned before Christmas that she would be a recipient for the Bundaberg Regional Council's Australia Day 2018 Young Citizen of the Year award.

The recognition comes as Summer prepares for her next adventure.

She and her mum have begun a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a chicken caravan so they can take their chicks on the road.

Their goal is $10,000, $7000 of which will go towards the caravan and the remainder on additional equipment and crowdfunding expenses.

They have enlisted the help of Daniel O'Brien from Chicken Caravan for the custom-build.

Carl Wockner will hold a concert at Bargara. John McCutcheon

Summer's goal is to be able to share what she's learnt with everyone, including those who are unable to access the stationary coops. In the future this could mean schools, community groups and even individuals.

"Our chicken caravan will have everything we need to run our program in any location. It will have a specially designed housing system, electric fence to keep the chickens in and everything else we need to make our program more accessible for those in need,” Summer said.

"Our chicken caravan will be a huge help in our program but it's really the first step to reaching everyone in need.

"Our program is cutting edge and we have people reaching out every day all over the world asking for ways we can help them.”

There has already been much support for the campaign and for Summer, who recently sold an original artwork for the tidy sum of $1000.

And on the last day of her campaign, former Bundaberg musician and now Nashville country music star Carl Wockner will hold a concert at The Windmill at Bargara on Sunday, January 7 from 3-7pm to help Summer reach her goal.

Entry is free and donations will be collected on the night.

To help Summer realise her dream, visit http://bit.ly/2BQ64qE.