Angel's Community Group's Gail Mole said the low-cost store was becoming a community hub.
Business going well: Community hub helps Bundy’s battlers

4th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
The phrase "business is going well" usually indicates a prosperous economy.

But for the Angels Community Group, that's not necessarily true.

The group is a cornerstone for those in the Bundaberg community who are in need, and business is booming according to the group's Sue Tasker.

"Our minimart is doing really well and that's because people are struggling," she said.

Gail Mole manages the second-hand shop and said the group offered services like school lunches and emergency hampers available for everyone, especially those at risk.

"You can't wait two weeks for food," she said.

"It's becoming a little community hub."

