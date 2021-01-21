Menu
Agnes Water locals are petitioning for a upgraded skate park facility.
Community hopes to get wheels rolling on upgraded park

Mikayla Haupt
21st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Agnes Water locals are rallying in the hopes of getting an upgraded skate park facility for the community.

With about 500 signatures on their petition, online and on paper, Agnes Water Skateboarding spokesperson Eve Shirkey hopes their efforts will see an upgraded facility with a pump track realised.

She said the community had outgrown the current park and there were several hazards to skaters and riders.

Ms Shirkey said some of the hazards varied from the gravel around the outside to the nuts and foliage falling onto the park.

They are hoping for community consultation with the Gladstone Regional Council on the prospects of an upgrade.

If the park was upgraded, she said they could potentially hold competitions for travelling athletes.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett met with several locals who are desperate for a new and improved skate park to cater for the growing needs of the Agnes Water, 1770 and surrounding community on Wednesday.

Mr Bennett vowed to help the community in their plight for a new skate park.

"In a growing community like Agnes Water and 1770, it makes sense to ensure the region has

access to both essential and recreational facilities to meet the community's needs," Mr Bennett said.

"We should be encouraging healthy, outdoor recreational activities for our young ones to enjoy and occupy themselves, and a fit-for-purpose skate park seems like a reasonable request.

"There's no doubt that a new and improved skate park would be a drawcard for locals and tourists alike, whether they are young or young at heart."

For more information head to the Agnes Water Skateboarding Facebook page.

 

