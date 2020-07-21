Community group opens its arms to backpackers in need

BUNDABERG’S Angels Community Group is opening its arms to backpackers affected by last night’s fire in the CBD.

Angels Community Group community liaison officer Audrey-May Thomson said the group was willing to offer clothes, food, meals and help with accommodation to any backpackers evacuated in the horrific blaze.

“Whatever we can do, that’s what we’re here for,” she said.

Ms Thomson said rather than going to the backpackers, they’d like backpackers to come to them so they can select the right clothes, food and others items they need.

“I’d like to think if it was my child overseas someone would assist them,” Ms Thomson said.

Angels Community Group is located at 45 Walla St.

If you want to call, contact Ms Thomson on 0403 764 834.