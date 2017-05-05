Community gets behind victim of theft

A wad of cash was taken from Peter Young after he withdrew money from the bank on Wednesday.

IN A show of solidarity, community members are being urged to band together to help fundraise for an elderly man who had thousands of dollars stolen from him in a daytime theft this week.

Peter Young, 88, had just withdrawn $3000 from his account at Bank of Queensland to pay bills when a teenager snatched his envelope of money and bolted.

Mr Young told the NewsMail he was "devastated” and "shocked” after the incident.

"I went into the bank and drew the money out and then I went outside,” he said.

"The man snatched it out of my hand.

"There was a very kind lady that saw it all happen. I was devastated of course, I was quite upset.”

The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

As a result of investigations by Bundaberg police, a 17-year-old Berserker man was yesterday arrested and charged with one count of steal from the person and a further unrelated count of breach of bail conditions.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop from Bundaberg CIB conveyed a message of appreciation to the community for their assistance in the matter.

BOQ has started an account for people to donate to help Mr Young recover his losses.

Mr Young said the support was overwhelming.

"They tell me they are going to get my money bank,” he said.

"It is a marvellous thing that it is going to happen.”

If you would like to help out, you can donate money to the following bank account:

Name: BOQ Community Appeals

BSB: 124 001

Account number: 208 97053