Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg MP David Batt.
Bundaberg MP David Batt. Geoff Egan
Crime

Community expects strong sentences for crime: MP

Crystal Jones
by
17th Sep 2018 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt, who was a detective at the time of British backpacker Caroline Stuttle's murder in 2002, said sentences need to act as a strong deterrent to crime.

His comments relate to recent news that Miss Stuttle's murderer, Ian Douglas Previte, is due for parole under previous laws that set the minimum non-parole period at 15 years.

Previte threw Miss Stuttle to her death from the Burnett Traffic Bridge, in a crime that shocked and saddened the Bundaberg region.

But because the crime was committed before Queensland's minimum non-parole period increased to 20 years, he may soon be walking the streets.

"The government's first priority should be to keep its citizens safe and as a former detective, it's one of the reasons I entered this job,” Mr Batt said.

"Sentences need to reflect community expectations and set a strong deterrent.

HORRIFIC MURDER: British woman Caroline Stuttle was thrown from the Burnett Traffic Bridge.
HORRIFIC MURDER: British woman Caroline Stuttle was thrown from the Burnett Traffic Bridge. File

"The LNP changed the non-parole period for murder from 15 to 20 years to ensure that was the case.”

Mr Batt said tougher laws had been introduced by his party to help deter all forms of crime.

"We also introduced a range of tougher laws to protect the community, particularly vulnerable women and kids,” he said.

The Bundaberg MP said Miss Stuttle's death had been heartbreaking.

"What happened to Caroline Stuttle was an absolute tragedy and my thoughts will always be with her family,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    One in custody, one on the run after car chase and robberies

    premium_icon One in custody, one on the run after car chase and robberies

    Crime JOSHUA Clayton Wimbus appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court barefooted, accused of a string of crimes including the theft of a car at gunpoint.

    • 17th Sep 2018 3:41 PM
    Huge queues for popular store's massive $5 closing down sale

    premium_icon Huge queues for popular store's massive $5 closing down sale

    Business People are going bonkers for this massive bargain.

    Fears for puppy stolen from RSPCA

    Fears for puppy stolen from RSPCA

    Crime Fears for puppy stolen from RSPCA after it was just surrendered

    Clowns not laughing after circus trailer stolen

    Clowns not laughing after circus trailer stolen

    Crime Theft ruins week full of fun in Bundy

    Local Partners