Community expects strong sentences for crime: MP

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt, who was a detective at the time of British backpacker Caroline Stuttle's murder in 2002, said sentences need to act as a strong deterrent to crime.

His comments relate to recent news that Miss Stuttle's murderer, Ian Douglas Previte, is due for parole under previous laws that set the minimum non-parole period at 15 years.

Previte threw Miss Stuttle to her death from the Burnett Traffic Bridge, in a crime that shocked and saddened the Bundaberg region.

But because the crime was committed before Queensland's minimum non-parole period increased to 20 years, he may soon be walking the streets.

"The government's first priority should be to keep its citizens safe and as a former detective, it's one of the reasons I entered this job,” Mr Batt said.

"Sentences need to reflect community expectations and set a strong deterrent.

HORRIFIC MURDER: British woman Caroline Stuttle was thrown from the Burnett Traffic Bridge. File

"The LNP changed the non-parole period for murder from 15 to 20 years to ensure that was the case.”

Mr Batt said tougher laws had been introduced by his party to help deter all forms of crime.

"We also introduced a range of tougher laws to protect the community, particularly vulnerable women and kids,” he said.

The Bundaberg MP said Miss Stuttle's death had been heartbreaking.

"What happened to Caroline Stuttle was an absolute tragedy and my thoughts will always be with her family,” he said.