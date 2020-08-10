Community devastated by loss of 21yo Imbil crash victim

TRAGIC LOSS: Jorn Gilbert, just 21, was tragically killed in a crash on Yabba Creek Rd in Imbil last Thursday night.

A COMMUNITY has wrapped its arms around a family who tragically lost their 21-year-old son in a crash in Imbil last week.

Jorn Gilbert died in hospital the day after his car smashed into a light pole on Yabba Creek Rd last Thursday night.

He was flown in a critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he reportedly died on Friday.

His passenger, a 19 -year-old man survived with minor injuries.

A gofundme page set up to help the family cover funeral costs has raised more than $6000 in 24 hours.

"Eleanor Hall and George Gilbert tragically lost their son Jorn Gilbert very recently," fundraiser organiser Hayley Machen said.

"His death has left a very large hole in all of our hearts.

"Eleanor and her family have been a part of the Imbil community for a long time.

"Jorn went to school here and was recently planning on buying a house to settle down here as well."

Jorn Gilbert was well known in the Imbil community.

The 21-year-old Bollier man was described as "wonderful and kind" by donators who left tributes on the page.

Ms Machen announced yesterday the goal amount was reached in less than 12 hours.

"When something terrible like this happens in a small town like ours it's incredible how we can all band together to support those families who need it most," she said on the fundraiser page.

"Eleanor is the kind of person who would help anyone with anything and expect nothing in return which is why it's not so much about how much we raise but the sense of love and support she will feel from the community that she calls home."

The aftermath of a serious single vehicle crash on Yabba Creek Road at Imbil. A young man was flown to hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a pole.

A donation tin is also set up at Mary Valley Childcare for anyone wishing to donate in person.

A growing memorial at the crash site has the support of Jorn's family, a family friend said on a Mary Valley Facebook page.

Jorn Gilbert enjoying the great outdoors.