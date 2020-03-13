Menu
Reclink's market day hopes to unite the community.
News

Community day to help Bundy youth compete in New Zealand

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
13th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
Reclink is bringing the community together for community markets and a cultural day at Alexandra Park.

Tataina Quinn from Reclink Australia said if the day was successful they hoped to continue to host events like it.

“We hope to keep something like this going at least once every couple of months to support not only the small market stores but to bring cultural dance, arts, craft and sports to the community for free,” Ms Quinn said.

“We hope to engage many different multicultural groups to help celebrate all the different cultures here in Bundaberg.”

Ms Quinn said they would have cultural events on the day in partnership with Gooreng Gooreng and they hoped to have other multicultural groups join them in the future.

“This time we have partnered with Gooreng Gooreng to bring cultural activities on the day and they will have spear throwing, dance, language and art for the kids.”

Ms Quinn said market spots were offered for free so local stores could be a part of it with all proceeds going to a good cause.

“On the day there will be raffle tickets being sold that will support local Bundaberg youth attend boxing tournaments in New Zealand as part of the Deadly Boxing Academy,” she said.

“We’ve offered free spots to stores to come on the day so we could support local faces of our community that bring these wonderful market stalls to us for people across the region to enjoy.”

Markets stalls range from kids clothes, to art, sweets and multicultural items.

Power Within Yoga will also have free yoga from 10am to 11am.

The event will be held from 9am to 4pm at Alexandra Park.

